First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,061. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

