First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,151,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.