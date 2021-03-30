First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. 2,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,622. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47.

