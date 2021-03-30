First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 202,491 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

