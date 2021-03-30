First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
