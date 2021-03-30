First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000.

Shares of QQXT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

