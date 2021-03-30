First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FPL stock remained flat at $$5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 106,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

