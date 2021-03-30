First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 82.8% in March

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 564,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193,227 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

