First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

