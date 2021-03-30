First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

