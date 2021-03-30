FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.95

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.95 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,417,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

