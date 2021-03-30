FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen Sells 15,500 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000.

TSE FSV traded down C$0.77 on Tuesday, hitting C$183.86. 16,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$98.92 and a 52-week high of C$198.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Laurentian raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

