Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

