Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells $1,819,068.44 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIVE stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.50. 1,410,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,720. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.