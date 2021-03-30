Fivebalance (FBN) Price Hits $0.0001

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $85,501.49 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,632.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 777,138,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,338,751 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars.

