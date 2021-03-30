Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 462.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 96,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Compass Point raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

