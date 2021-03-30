Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE PFD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 16,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $168,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.