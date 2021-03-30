Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000.

Shares of FFC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

