Flamingo Market Cap Achieves $98.13 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $48.23 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.