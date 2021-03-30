FLETA Reaches Market Cap of $13.95 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and $2.45 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,697% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,448,597 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

