Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 27,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.