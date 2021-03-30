FLIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $158.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 13% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $702,794.31 and approximately $158.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,185% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.