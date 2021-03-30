FLO Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $17.78 million and $108,512.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

