Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,608.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

