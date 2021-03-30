Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.09 or 0.00057839 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $70.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

