Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

