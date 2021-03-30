Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. 16,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,658. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

