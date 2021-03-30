Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 529,715 shares.The stock last traded at $16.85 and had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

