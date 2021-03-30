Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BFT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 373,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

