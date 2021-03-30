Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Fortis has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $43.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

