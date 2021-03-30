Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $29.24

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $27.96. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.