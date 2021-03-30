Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.75. The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.05. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 43,577 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

