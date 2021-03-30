Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,787 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Fossil Group worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOSL stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

