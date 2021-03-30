FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 3,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 96,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

