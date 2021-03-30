François Perron Sells 10,000 Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at C$148,076.10.

SUP stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.29. 10,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,569. The company has a market cap of C$81.34 million and a P/E ratio of -53.60. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

