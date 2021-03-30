François Perron Sells 10,000 Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Stock

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at C$148,076.10.
SUP stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.29. 10,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,569. The company has a market cap of C$81.34 million and a P/E ratio of -53.60. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Northern Superior Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.