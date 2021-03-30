Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $110.67 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Frax has a total market cap of $110.67 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 110,865,667 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.