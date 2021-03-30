Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases $11,460.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,248 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $14,289.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $2,429.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $66,724.13.

FEIM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

