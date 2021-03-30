Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FREQ. B. Riley cut their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

