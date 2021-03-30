frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of frontdoor worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.