Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60.76 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 40% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $118.61 million and $60.76 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00005539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

