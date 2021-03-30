FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.03

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.03 and traded as high as $48.90. FRP shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 10,260 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

