FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 137,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 284,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

GMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FS Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FS Development in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS Development in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

FS Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

