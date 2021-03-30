FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Cap of $869,082.72

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $869,082.72 and $36,890.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $36.79 or 0.00062369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.