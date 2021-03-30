FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

