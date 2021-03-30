Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FELTY stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

