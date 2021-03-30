FujiCoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $102.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.95 or 0.03127485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.08 or 0.00333908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.49 or 0.00898778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00413615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00351722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021784 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,360,104,486 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.