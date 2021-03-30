FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.93

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.93 and traded as high as $60.50. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 9,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

