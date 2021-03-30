Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and traded as low as $29.49. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 28,038 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

