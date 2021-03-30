Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.51 million, a PE ratio of -69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

