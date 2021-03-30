Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

