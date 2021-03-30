Fuse Network (FUSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and $2.29 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

